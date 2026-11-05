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Vibe Coding Security: A Simple Checklist for CRE Professionals
2 days ago
On October 21, PHP shipped emergency patches for two bugs nicknamed PHP2Shell. One request, no login, and an attacker could take over the server. The attack ran before a single line of the site’s own code did. Perfect code wouldn’t have saved you, and that’s the part of vibe coding security most people miss. A lot of people in CRE now build small apps with Replit, Lovable, Claude, and similar tools. We ship our own, like the AI headshot tool, and AI.Edge members build them for our build competitions. Most of these apps don’t run on PHP, so PHP2Shell isn’t their problem. The lesson still applies: the risk usually sits in the settings, keys, and defaults nobody looked at. So here’s the checklist I’d hand anyone who has shipped an app with AI. No security background needed, and most steps take a few minutes.