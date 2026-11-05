undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Contending Team Urged to Give Raiders First-Round Pick For Key Veteran
By Austin Boyd,4 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders may have some tough decisions to make. It’s clear they’d prefer that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza didn’t play this season. With Kirk Cousins playing at a high level, it’s easy to keep him off the field. However, Cousins may be playing too well. The Raiders are in the mix for the playoffs, but the roster needs some work before they can realistically compete for a Super Bowl.