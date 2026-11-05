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Suspect in Spangle shooting that killed deputy, 2 civilians had long criminal history
By ALEXANDRA DUGGAN Spokesman-Review (Spokane),3 days ago
The suspect in a brazen shooting in Spangle that killed two civilians and a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy was Ryan T. Larsen, a 37-year-old man with a history of weapons violations and eluding police. Another deputy was injured in the shooting and is not expected to survive. While officials...
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