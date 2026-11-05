undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hurricanes Saw Incredible 14-Game Feat End Before Isles Matchup
By Todd Matthews,4 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes were putting on quite an encore presentation early in 2026-27. That encore hit a speed bump on Tuesday. Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of Hurricanes.com shared that, in Tuesday night’s loss to the Nashville Predators, “Carolina trailed by a pair of goals for the first time since Oct. 2 and could never recover, despite a second-period strike from Jackson Blake.”