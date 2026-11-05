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Cigna boosts 2026 outlook as insurance, specialty pharmacy profits climb
By Rebecca Pifer Parduhn,4 days ago
Cigna boosted its 2026 financial outlook for the third time this year on Thursday, buoyed by blossoming profits in its health insurance and specialty pharmacy divisions. Overall, Cigna reported net income of $1.4 billion on revenue of $73.7 billion in the quarter, above analyst expectations. Income was actually down from $1.9 billion in the same time last year, though Cigna’s adjusted earnings per share and adjusted operating income — figures that executives say are more representative of the company’s actual profitability — both increased.