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That Flower Feeling Shares 600 Bouquets With Orlando Community
By Florists' Review Team,4 days ago
That Flower Feeling brought fresh flowers directly to consumers in Orlando, Florida, with a community activation at Pointe Orlando following the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) conference on Oct. 16. The initiative distributed 600 free bouquets and generated approximately 210 new social media followers, along with new interest in volunteering.