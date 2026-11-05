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Nintendo says it’s not planning another Switch 2 price hike
By Stevie Bonifield,4 days ago
Is a news writer covering all things consumer tech. Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said during the company’s latest earnings call that it’s “not considering additional changes” to the Switch 2’s price, Reuters reports. The Switch 2 got a $50 price hike earlier this year, bringing its starting price up to $499. Nintendo said in Thursday’s earnings report that Switch 2 sales have dropped 37.4 percent year-over-year.