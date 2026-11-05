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Paige Bueckers Wins 2026 WNBA Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award
By Marisa Ingemi,4 days ago
Additionally, Bueckers worked with Gatorade to refurbish a court in Minnesota and gave a $25,000 donation to nonprofit Athletic Committed Enlightened Scholars, and held a free basketball camp for nearly 100 middle and high school girls in Minnetonka, Minnesota. In Dallas, Bueckers worked in the Wings' annual Unified Game with Special Olympics of North Texas and participated in numerous other iniatives.
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