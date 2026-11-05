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NFC South Chaos: Panthers Lead Division Amid Buccaneers’ Historic Win Without a Pass
By Kristina Hall,3 days ago
The Carolina Panthers (3-4) are ranked at the top of the NFC South, even though they lost their last game to the Green Bay Packers. The Panthers are on top because of a rare win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Atlanta Falcons. The win was rare because the Buccaneers won the game without completing one pass from the quarterback, something the league has not seen since 1974, according to Game Day Carolina.