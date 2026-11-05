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Brockway Woman Facing Animal Neglect Charges After Five Dogs Allegedly Found Emaciated
By Jen Russell,3 days ago
BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) — An 18-year-old Brockway woman faces multiple animal neglect charges after police allegedly found five severely underweight dogs kept in unsanitary conditions inside a borough residence. Brockway Borough Police filed the following charges on November 3 against Mickaylah Marie Porrin, according to court records:. Neglect of...
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