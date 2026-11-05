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State Health Department Confirms Second Measles Death in Jefferson County
By Jen Russell,2 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — An unvaccinated Jefferson County resident has died after testing positive for measles, marking Pennsylvania’s sixth measles-associated death of 2026 as cases reached 1,467 statewide, according to the Department of Health. State health officials confirmed the death on Wednesday, according to a department release. The...