undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stryten Energy Completes Acquisition Of C&D Technologies And Trojan Battery Company
4 days ago
Stryten Energy LLC (Stryten or Stryten Energy) has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of C&D Technologies, Inc., and Trojan Battery Company, LLC, (C&D Trojan), creating one of North America’s most comprehensive battery manufacturing and energy storage companies, with expanded capabilities across transportation, essential power, industrial, military, and government markets.