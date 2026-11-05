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Koozee Launches Freeform Canvas and MCP to Make AI Apparel Visual Production Repeatable
By Weather Authority,4 days ago
SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — STARII TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD today announced a major update to Koozee, its AI apparel visual production platform. The update introduces Freeform Canvas, a node-based workspace for reusable, multi-step fashion content workflows, and Koozee MCP, which lets supported AI agents access Koozee’s fashion visual tools for batch image generation. The company also consolidated its preset workflows under Quick Create.