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Green Seal Welcomes 3 New Board Members And Announces Board Leadership
4 days ago
Global non-profit Green Seal® has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Jomarie Garcia, Esq., David Goldston, and Jean Lupinacci. The new members bring diverse perspectives and extensive experience advancing environmental protection, shaping public policy, and helping organizations put sustainability commitments into practice. Jomarie...