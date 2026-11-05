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Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine shares what expecting moms should know about vaccines
By We Are Austin,4 days ago
Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine shares what expecting moms should know about vaccines this holiday season. The holiday season is bringing family gatherings, travel and plenty of celebrations, but it's also a time when respiratory illnesses like RSV, flu and COVID-19 can become an important concern for expecting mothers and their babies.