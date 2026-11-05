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SEC Networks' Peter Burns Says LSU Fans Should Be 'Pissed Off' About CFP Ranking
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
ESPN and SEC Network personality Peter Burns believes LSU has a legitimate gripe with its placement in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. The Tigers (6-2) entered at No. 14 despite two narrow road losses to top-10 teams in Ole Miss and Kentucky, along with a dominant season-opening win over Clemson.