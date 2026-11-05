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4 post-apocalyptic DVDs to upgrade to 4K UHD sooner rather than later
By Eli Becht,4 days ago
One of my favorite film genres is Sci-Fi, and it helps that there are so many subsections of it. I never feel like I'm running out of things to watch. Sometimes I want to watch large-scale fights with aliens, but sometimes I want a more human-centric story. For the latter, I find that post-apocalyptic fits that bill. These stories often focus on a single person trying to survive an unfamiliar world, and while they might not be as action-packed as other genres, I still gravitate toward them. Of course, there are still plenty of examples with lots of action.