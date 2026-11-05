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Officials to provide update on Superfund site cleanup, plans
By Staff Report,4 days ago
Federal officials have scheduled a meeting to update area residents about ongoing work to clean and remediate the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp.- Navassa Superfund Site. A public meeting hosted by the Multistate Environmental Response Trust in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The meeting will be held in the Navassa Community Center, 338 Main St., by Zoom, and by phone at 301-715-8592 using meeting ID 946 584 8922 and passcode 664564.