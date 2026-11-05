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Iowa fuel prices decrease by 17 cents since last week
By Business Record Staff,4 days ago
Unleaded gasoline prices fell 17 cents from last week, averaging $3.97 across Iowa as of Nov. 4. The prices are $1.23 higher than this time last year. The national average fell 13 cents to $4.12. Diesel fuel prices decreased by 11 cents, averaging $6.03 in Iowa. At this time last year, diesel averaged $3.58 statewide. The national average for diesel fuel is $6.27. Global crude oil declined by $10.23 per barrel and is currently priced at $92.19. At this time last year, crude oil was priced at $61.79 per barrel.