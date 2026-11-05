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Scarlett Johansson's most unsettling sci-fi movie is finally free to stream
By Chris Hinton,2 days ago
Ever since the dawn of cinema, movies have been a dime a dozen. They come and go with each passing week, rapidly and in large quantities. Some movies have the distinct honor of standing out from the crowd and being so revered that they become cultural touchstones or icons, like Star Wars and The Godfather. Others are all but forgotten, destined to be smothered by more entertaining or thematically compelling cinematic adventures. But then there are strikingly notable films that simply haunt you each time you reflect on them. They aren't forgotten, but they may also not necessarily be the go-to for casual friend-to-friend movie banter. Under the Skin is one such film.