undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mary Beth's Thursday Forecast: Mild and breezy today
5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with mild highs in the low to mid 60s and gusty sw winds to 30mph. Increasing clouds tonight with showers possible after midnight. More unsettled weather pushes in on Friday with a few passing showers and cooler, more seasonal highs in the mid 50s. Turning even cooler Saturday with a scattered showers and highs near 50. Drier weather arrives Sunday with breezy conditions and highs in the mid 50s.
1