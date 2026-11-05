undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports Illustrated Anoints SEC Coach 'Greatest College Football Coach Ever'
By Larry Leo,2 days ago
In a feature for Sports Illustrated, writers Dan Lyons, Patrick Andres and Tim Capurso released their ranking of the top 25 college football coaches in history. The list included a number of recent stars like Curt Cignetti and Kirby Smart, along with greats of generations past like Knute Rockne and Bear Bryant. But the three ultimately ranked Nick Saban No. 1....