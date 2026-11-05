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Laughter & Good Cheer at Dickens Fair This Year
By Katy Atchison,3 days ago
Welcome the holidays with a look at the Bay Area’s best holiday fair, The Great Dickens Christmas Fair (known simply as Dickens Fair), returning for its 42nd season! It’s a holiday tradition for many families that has a new theme each year, creating an exciting adventure everyone loves. Whether you’ve attended countless times or are experiencing it for the first time, you’ll quickly discover why this is one holiday tradition you won’t want to miss!