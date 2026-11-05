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Report: LSU Working To Bring Back Former DC Dave Aranda, Who's Currently In Baton Rouge
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
LSU is reportedly working to bring former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda back to Baton Rouge in an analyst-type role, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Zenitz reported Thursday that Aranda, who most recently served as Baylor's head coach, is currently in Baton Rouge as LSU explores adding him to Lane Kiffin's staff.