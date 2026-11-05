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Missouri childcare subsidy waitlist grows as providers struggle to fill classrooms
By Steph Quinn - MISSOURI INDEPENDENT,4 days ago
Missouri childcare providers have classrooms sitting empty and parents eager to fill them. But with funding stretched thin, the state isn’t approving most new applications for subsidies that would make those openings affordable. There were 11,618 children on the waiting list for Missouri’s childcare subsidy program on Oct. 5...