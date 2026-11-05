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Trailblazing Comedian & Drag King Murray Hill Tours San Francisco
By Dr. Fudgie,4 days ago
Dr Fudgie’s Interview with Murray Hill, trailblazing comedian, drag king, host, actor, writer, and producer. Known as "the hardest working middle-aged man in show business" you may know him from countless club performances in NYC, or as the emcee of a Dita Von Teese burlesque show, as Fred Rococo from "Somebody Somewhere" or as the host of King of Drag, season one. Now is your chance to see Murray Hill in his first SF solo show: "Showbiz the Tour" at Bimbo's.