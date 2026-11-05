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PayPal and Venmo share tips to avoid AI-powered scams this holiday season
By We Are Austin,4 days ago
The holiday shopping season is here, and while shoppers are searching for the perfect gifts, scammers are finding new ways to trick consumers into handing over their money!. With artificial intelligence making fraudulent emails, text messages and websites more convincing than ever, knowing how to spot a scam is becoming an important part of protecting your wallet.