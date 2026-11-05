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The Acoustic Science of What Makes a Great Singer
By Auditory Neuroscience Featured Neuroscience,4 days ago
A psychoacoustic investigation led by researchers at Keio University’s Neurosciences and Music Laboratory reveals the objective acoustic properties behind subjective vocal competition judging. Simulating a live classical singing competition in a concert hall, the researchers evaluated 22 classical vocalists performing the aria “Caro mio ben” before five expert judges while measuring core acoustic metrics.