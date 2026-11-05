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NFL Week 9 predictions by Microsoft Copilot AI for every game
2 days ago
Microsoft Copilot AI endured a couple of bumpy weeks making NFL picks, but it bounced back nicely with its Week 8 performance. The AI chatbot went 10-4 with its NFL picks last week. It was tripped up by a couple of upsets, notably the Arizona Cardinals beating the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears knocking off the Seattle Seahawks, but otherwise had relatively few issues finding the right sides to back.