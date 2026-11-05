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Saratoga Casino Hotel Foundation Awards Over $29,000 to Local Organizations
By Saratoga TODAY,3 days ago
The Saratoga Casino Hotel Foundation, Inc. awarded $29,850 in grants to 19 nonprofit organizations serving Saratoga County at the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors meeting on October 20. The Foundation awards grants annually to support organizations that enhance the quality of life, health and well-being of Saratoga County residents. Priority...