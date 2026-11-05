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Mechanicville District Public Library to Officially Unveil its Newly Reframed Collection of Photos of 600-plus Local WWII & Korean War Veterans
By Saratoga TODAY,3 days ago
The Mechanicville District Public Library announced today that its unique collection of more than 600 photographs of local WWII and Korean War veterans in uniform has been entirely rehoused in new museum-quality frames. The eight frames holding the entire assortment of photos taken by restaurant owner Charles Siciliano Sr. during...
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