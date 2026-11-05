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New Gold Cup format features two groups of eight teams
4 days ago
A revamped and expanded group stage is the biggest change to the Gold Cup as Concacaf announced a new format for its men's continental championship on Thursday, Nov. 5. Previously played with four groups of four, the 2027 edition of the competition will have two groups of eight with teams sorted into "ranking bands." Teams will play four group matches instead of the previous three, with the top four teams in each group moving into the quarterfinals.