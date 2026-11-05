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City sales tax for schools: What did voters discuss in 1977 referendum? | OPINION
By Chris Smith,5 days ago
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Commentary by Clarksville Now Editor-in-Chief Chris Smith:. Facing a serious financial crunch – some say...