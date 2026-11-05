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Children’s Museum at Saratoga Honors Veterans with Buy-One, Get-One-Free Admission on Veterans Day
By Saratoga TODAY,3 days ago
The Children’s Museum at Saratoga (CMAS) will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with a special admission offer all November long, in honor of Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. Veterans visiting the Museum will receive buy-one, get-one-free admission, providing an opportunity to spend the holiday...