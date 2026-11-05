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Abilene man gets 7 years after guilty plea in child pornography promotion case
By Alex Webb,4 days ago
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to promote child pornography, according to court records. Jacob Clickstein entered the plea Nov. 4. Court records show the seven-year sentence will run concurrently with a prior prison sentence and includes provisions requiring him to register as a sex offender.