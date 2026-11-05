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Dianna Russini preparing to launch new show amid career comeback, per reports
4 days ago
The halfway point of the 2026 NFL season is apparently the time for Dianna Russini to return to media. The former NFL insider for The Athletic has been telling people in the league that she will be returning to work the week of Nov. 9, according to multiple reports. Pro Football Talk noted that the details were unknown, while Page Six reported that Russini would host her own digital show interviewing athletes and other stakeholders.