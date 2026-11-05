undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kyle Hamilton Q&A: All-Pro talks New Balance, Ravens defense, John Harbaugh, more | Exclusive
4 days ago
A lot has changed for the Baltimore Ravens in recent days. The emergency quarterback to start the season (and four days ago), Joe Fagnano, will start their Nov. 5 “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and landed him on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games. His backup, Tyler Huntley, had his season end shortly after entering against the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore found its stopgap in veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett, whom they traded for Wednesday, Nov. 4.