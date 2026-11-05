Is this the best version of Lakers star Luka Dončić we've ever seen?

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Is this the best version of Lakers star Luka Dončić we've ever seen?
2 days ago
SACRAMENTO – The Los Angeles Lakers aren't even 10 games into the season and superstar Luka Dončić already looks to be in midseason form. Dončić had his third-consecutive 40-point game, and fifth of the season, as he led the Lakers to a 116-103 win against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4. He stuffed the stat sheet with 40 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal.