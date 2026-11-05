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Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumors swirl ahead of 'TNF'. Potential landing spots for Jags WR
2 days ago
Brian Thomas Jr. might be heading towards the exit ramp. The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver has found his name in plenty of rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. ET. It's a thought that would've been unfathomable just a few years ago, when he burst onto the scene as one of the league's emerging stars.