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Steelers trade targets: Watch Josh Downs, Brian Thomas Jr. before NFL deadline
2 days ago
The list of glaring needs for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10 is remarkably short. The offensive line, which has been a franchise project for years, has come together nicely since guard Brock Hoffman and rookie tackle Max Iheanachor were installed on the right side starting in Week 3. The offense has depth at running back, quarterback and tight end.