undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NBA rookie rankings: Yaxel Lendeborg leads loaded 2026 draft class
4 days ago
The loaded 2026 NBA Draft class is more than two weeks into its first season and early returns suggest there may be even more top-end talent than anticipated. Top picks AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson have all flashed star potential during encouraging starts, but perhaps the biggest revelation in the NBA thus far is Yaxel Lendeborg's rapid emergence for the Golden State Warriors.