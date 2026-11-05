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Boise State basketball sets multiple records in rout of West Coast Baptist
By Writers,4 days ago
By Bob Lundeberg, Boise State Broncos On SI: The Boise State men’s basketball team opened the 2026-27 season with a record-breaking performance against West Coast Baptist. The Broncos set new single-game program records for points (132), made field goals (52), margin of victory (79) and rebounds (67) in Wednesday’s 132-53 destruction of West Coast Baptist, a National Christian College Athletic Association program that did not have a single player above 6-foot-5 on its roster.