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Boys Noize on ‘7LLVSION,’ Nine Inch Noize, and staying authentic
By Sue Park,4 days ago
It’s Boys Noize’s party, and he’ll play what he wants to. Since his last release, 2021’s +/-, the Berlin-based DJ and producer has been on quite the roll: working on soundtracks for Challengers and TRON: Ares, and collaborating with Nine Inch Nails on a joint Nine Inch Noize live album. Tomorrow, November 6, Boys Noize (Alex Ridha) is returning with his first solo album in five years, 7LLVSION.