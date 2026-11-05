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License Plate Alert Leads Burlington Police to Fayetteville Rape Suspect
By Chloe Delfino,4 days ago
A license plate reader alert indicating that a vehicle associated with Mitchell had entered Burlington on Wednesday morning led police straight to a Fayetteville man wanted on warrants for statutory rape of a child and multiple counts of forcible sexual offense. Michael Dwayne Mitchell, 38, was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m. and is now being held without bond at the Alamance County Detention Center.
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