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Longbridge profits drop even as Ellington’s earnings indicate resilience to higher rates
By Sarah Wolak,4 days ago
Ellington Financial reported Q3 2026 net income of $40.4M, or $0.31 per share, down from Q2. Results were pressured by weaker Longbridge reverse mortgage earnings, while the investment portfolio produced $61.1M and net interest margin rose to 3.55%. AI Summary. Ellington Financial reported net income of $40.4 million in the...