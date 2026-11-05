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Steelers news: Will the Steelers be active at the trade deadline?
By Jason Aponte,4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the week off and enjoy a slight lead in the AFC North. The Cleveland Browns will tangle with the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati does battle in the early Sunday game with Atlanta, and the Ravens are up against Jacksonville tonight on Thursday Night Football. All of Pittsburgh will be Saints, Falcons, and Jaguars fans.