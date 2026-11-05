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Packers CB Brandon Cisse named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month
By Mike Spofford,4 days ago
GREEN BAY – Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse has been named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for October. The second-round draft pick out of South Carolina recorded 21 tackles (two for loss), a sack, an interception and seven passes defensed during five October games as the Packers went 4-1. The interception was the first of Cisse's career, coming against Dallas QB Dak Prescott in Week 6. His first full sack was the week before against the Bears.