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Steelers insider says team will not make WR trade
By Joey Bray,3 days ago
Steelers insider says team won’t make WR trade. The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves 6-2 with sole possession of first place in the AFC North as the trade deadline looms. Perhaps the biggest need on the team is a wide receiver, as giving Aaron Rodgers another weapon on the outside could propel the Steelers in their playoff push. However, one of the longest tenured Steelers beat writers seems to think the Steelers won’t make any major moves for a receiver at the November 10th trade deadline.