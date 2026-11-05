undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How California should watch medical AI
By POUYAN GOLSHANI,4 days ago
OPINION — I read imaging most days, and I also build clinical software that California’s new AI law covers. Studies that get left in the queue are not oddities. They happen with outpatient scans for patients seen in routine clinic visits, for symptoms that were not seen or described in a manner that would denote their urgency. We can sometimes open these studies up and notice things that the patient and ordering clinician did not expect, from appendicitis to hip fractures or intracranial bleeds. These are real cases. Thank God they are not common occurrences, but for the patient they happen to, they are common.