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Former Addis private school teacher indicted for alleged sexual exploitation of multiple students
By WBRZ Staff,4 days ago
ADDIS — A former Addis private school teacher arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting multiple students has been indicted by a West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury. Brandon Greely was arrested in late July by Louisiana State Police. LSP began investigating the alleged misconduct by the former Christian Academy of Louisiana teacher after receiving a complaint in October 2025.